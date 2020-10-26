Two teachers from Northeastern Bulgaria lost the battle with COVID-19. One is a 48-year-old teacher at the Nikola Vaptsarov Primary School in Razgrad. The other is a 49-year-old colleague of hers from the Vocational School of Clothing and Nutrition in Shumen. Both teachers have been in hospital for the past week and have had no contact with colleagues or students.

The teacher from Shumen felt bad 10 days ago. The next day, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. A little later, the 49-year-old woman was admitted to hospital. Her condition worsened and she was transferred to the intensive care unit, but died.

RHI inspectors have issued instructions for complete disinfection of the school. There, two children are in quarantine, but they are in contact with their relatives. There is another teacher with a positive sample.