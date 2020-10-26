Tightened COVID-19 Measures in Several Bulgarian Cities



In Vratsa and Ruse the planned operations and the planned admission to the hospitals have been stopped. All medical institutions in Vratsa prepare 10% of their beds for the reception of those infected with COVID-19. The University of Ruse is moving to entirely online education. In Haskovo, the masks on the market remain mandatory, regardless of whether there is a crowd or not.

327 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

Since October 30, the nightclubs in Varna will be closed for two weeks. Cultural events will be held at 30% capacity and with a distance of two meters. Weddings will not be canceled, but will also be held at reduced capacity.

Nightclubs in Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Shumen and Sliven remain closed.

In the municipality of Mezdra, all personal events, cultural and indoor sports events are terminated. A market entry and exit regime is introduced. The restaurants will be open until 10 pm. Outdoor celebrations can be held at a distance of one and a half meters and the wearing of masks.

In Mezdra and Vratsa, all outdoor sports and cultural events have been suspended. The activity of the retirement clubs has also been suspended.

In Pernik restaurants and bars can work only until 10 PM.