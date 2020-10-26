Bulgaria: Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate's Director Resigns

The director of the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate, Dr. Dancho Penchev, has resigned, NOVA has learned. The reasons for his decision are currently unknown.

We remind you that the capital's RHI lifted the quarantine of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov the day before he gave a positive test for coronavirus.

The Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov has accepted the resignation.

