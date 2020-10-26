Syria: Russian Airstrikes Killed Over 30 Turkish-backed Rebels
World | October 26, 2020, Monday // 13:38| Views: | Comments: 0
internet
Over 30 Turkish-backed rebels have been killed after Russian planes targeted their military training camp in north-western Syria with airstrikes, according to a monitoring group.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the camp belonged to Faylaq al-Sham, an alliance of Sunni Islamist rebel groups that is aligned with Turkey.
The watchdog said some 70 other people were wounded, adding that search operations were ongoing/Dpa
