Syria: Russian Airstrikes Killed Over 30 Turkish-backed Rebels

Over 30 Turkish-backed rebels have been killed after Russian planes targeted their military training camp in north-western Syria with airstrikes, according to a monitoring group.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the camp belonged to Faylaq al-Sham, an alliance of Sunni Islamist rebel groups that is aligned with Turkey.

The watchdog said some 70 other people were wounded, adding that search operations were ongoing/Dpa