COVID-19 in Sofia: Emergency Medical Aid is Fully Mobilized



Crisis in the Emergency Service in Bulgaria's Capital Sofia.

The spokesperson of the Center for Emergency Medical Aid - Sofia, Katya Sungarska commented for Nova TV its readiness and how it is working during the pandemic.



Between 15 and 20 are the teams that serve the entire capital. This is many times less than the minimum, said the unit's spokeswoman Katya Sungarska. Only yesterday 10 of the emergency medics were tested for COVID-19.

"Each ambulance is equipped with resuscitation equipment and everything that is set according to medical standards. Of course, we have resuscitation equipment in the ambulance, " commented the spokesperson.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been working in full combat readiness. There is an absolute mobilization. Holidays are prohibited. Doctors who have to rest after heavy shifts come to work on their weekends to help their colleagues, ”Sungarska said.

"Often citizens are not objective enough and even lie to us. When they call us for heart symptoms, the dispatchers ask if they have a fever or a cough. They are told "no", and it is established on the spot that they actually have. This puts medics at risk. I beg the citizens not to do that, "she added.

"According to the standard for Sofia, the teams of Emergency Aid should be at least 80, and the capital works only with 18-17 teams, and sometimes it goes down to 12 teams, because colleagues become infected" explained Katya Sungarska.