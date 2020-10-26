COVID-19 in Europe: More Measures In the Battle Against Coronavirus

Italy:

With a new decree the Italian government imposed more restrictions in the battle against COVID-19 announced prime-minister Conte.

From today until November 24, sports halls, public swimming pools, gambling halls, cinemas, theaters and spas will close their doors in the country.In addition, all catering establishments - bars, restaurants and cafes will be open until 18:00. It is also planned that only four people will be able to sit at one table, instead of six, as it was before. Exceptions will be made when visitors are family members and live together. After 6 pm, restaurants can only make home deliveries.

Conte also advised Italian citizens to reduce to minimum their traveling and movements outside. So far, no curfew has been introduced throughout the country, but it already operates in a number of regions, including the capital region of Lazio. It is forbidden to go out after 11 pm, unless there is an urgent need.

Measures such as wearing a mask everywhere, measuring body temperature, self-isolation in case of infection or contact with an infected person remain unchanged. For now, schools remain open, although in many upper grades, education is moving online. Distance learning has been introduced in the universities.

In Italy, since the beginning of October, maximum daily increases have been registered every day for positive with Covid-19. On October 23, this figure exceeded 19,000. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus is over half a million, of which more than 250,000 have been cured and more than 37,000 have died from complications of the infection.



France:

Last night, the National Assembly - the lower house of parliament, passed a bill at first reading to extend the state of emergency in the country due to the coronavirus until February 16. This happened on the day of a new record for the number of new cases of coronavirus in France in one day, as reported by Reuters. The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country exceeded 1 million.

France is only the seventh country in the world to cross this threshold and the second in the European Union after Spain.

The bill will be voted on by the Senate on Wednesday before it is finally approved by the National Assembly, as expected, early next month. The state of emergency in France was restored by decree a week ago. However, in order for the measure to be extended by more than a month, it is necessary for it to be stipulated by a law, notes AFP. The project provides opportunities to extend the restrictions until April 1.