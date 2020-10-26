Greece Travel Updates: Measures Extended to November 8
October 26, 2020, Monday
Greece has once again extended the ban on the free entry of foreigners into the country.
By November 8, everyone who wants to enter our southern neighbor must have a special QR code, as well as a negative PCR test done at least 72 hours before the trip. The test requirement does not apply to truck drivers.
