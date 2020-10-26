Greece Travel Updates: Measures Extended to November 8

Greece has once again extended the ban on the free entry of foreigners into the country.

By November 8, everyone who wants to enter our southern neighbor must have a special QR code, as well as a negative PCR test done at least 72 hours before the trip. The test requirement does not apply to truck drivers.

