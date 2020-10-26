COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 327 New Cases, 2036 in Hospitals

In the last 24 hours, 327 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bulgaria. 2,257 tests were performed.



Most new cases are in Sofia - 125, followed by Blagoevgrad with 31 and Targovishte with 25.

2,036 people are already in hospitals across the country, 146 of whom need intensive care.

122 people were cured in the last 24 hours. 10 patients lost the battle with the disease.