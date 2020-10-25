Italy: Geoghegan Hart Wins Giro d'Italia

Tao Geoghegan Hart has won the 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia.

The 25-year-old from Ineos Grenadiers did better than his rival Hindley in the last time trial and won the pink jersey. No one in the history had ever won the Giro without ever wearing the pink jersey before the last stage (except Scarponi, winner in 2011).

Great revenge for Geoghegan Hart after his fall in the descent from Colle de Lys last year and consequent retirement from the competition. The Briton had arrived at the Giro thinking he had just to help Geraint Thomas, who was taken out of the race by a water bottle, then he earned the rank of captain on the hardest climbs (first in Piancavallo then Sestriere) and won the most important victory of his career. For the first time in the history of the Grand Tours, two riders reached the last stage with the same time, before the final time trial, in fact Jai Hindley was wearing the pink with 0,86 seconds ahead of his rival. A minimal advantage, which was not enough for the Australian.

In the final time trial from Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan the 25-year-old British rider from Ineos team got the better of Hindley and took the Endless Trophy that belongs to the winner.

The two competitors for the trophy started last in the chronometer today, after shaking hands at the start. Geoghegan Hart immediately did better than Hindley. 12'06 " was the time of the British at the intermediate check-point, the Australian constantly was losing time, 22" behind at the intermediate check. At the finish line under the Duomo, the gap was definitive, 39 ", Geoghegan Hart celebrated by kissing his girlfriend who was awaiting him at the finish.

THE FINAL STANDINGS— Geoghegan Hart wins the Giro, second Hindley at 39 ", third Kelderman at 1'29". Fourth Almeida at 2'57 "