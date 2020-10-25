Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov tests positive for coronavirus. He announced that on his Facebook page.



"Although the RHI officially lifted my quarantine, on Friday I postponed all meetings and public events for the coming days. After two PCR tests today I am positive for COVID-19. In general, I have a general indisposition, at the moment, at the discretion of doctors, I stay on home treatment. All contacts with me have been submitted to RHI. I am sure that by following the measures, we will succeed together! "