Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov Positive For COVID-19
The Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov tests positive for coronavirus. He announced that on his Facebook page.
"Although the RHI officially lifted my quarantine, on Friday I postponed all meetings and public events for the coming days. After two PCR tests today I am positive for COVID-19. In general, I have a general indisposition, at the moment, at the discretion of doctors, I stay on home treatment. All contacts with me have been submitted to RHI. I am sure that by following the measures, we will succeed together! "
Въпреки че РЗИ официално ми свали карантината, още в петък отложих всички срещи и публични прояви за предстоящите дни....Публикувахте от Бойко Борисов в Неделя, 25 октомври 2020 г.
