Italy: Second Night of Riots Against COVID-19 Restrictions Imposed by the Government

Protesters clashed with police in Rome after a far-right group called for action against the latest lockdown measures in Italy. Around 400 activists gathered in Piazza del Popolo in Rome on Saturday evening reports the Guardian.



The protest came just 24 hours after violent riots took place in Naples when a curfew was imposed and the region's president threatened a full lockdown following a spike in Covid-19 cases.



The protest started off peacefully, but turned violent when police told protesters to leave due to a midnight curfew put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.



Protesters threw firecrackers and smoke bombs at the police, Italian news agency Ansa reports.



When officers intervened to disperse the crowd, protesters simply moved towards a different area where further violent protests continued taking place.



Activists also set some rubbish bins alight in the street - similarly to what happened in Naples the previous night.



The protest was organised after Italian far-right political party Forza Nuova called for people to rebel against the curfews.



Ahead of the protest, Forza Nuova leader Giuliano Castellino had said they would hold a peaceful rally.



But just three minutes after midnight, the protest turned violent, with activists attacking police, Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reports.



Officers stopped eight protesters, according to local media, and eventually managed to disperse the crowd./Guardian