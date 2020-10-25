COVID-19: Bulgarian Prototype Vaccine Ready by the End of 2020

The prototype of the Bulgarian vaccine against COVID-19 will be ready by the end of the year, said the Institute of Microbiology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.



"I think at the moment we are about 1/3 of the way to our final destination. It is a prototype vaccine that has been tested on laboratory animals. To make sure that this prototype is not harmful, it must first be tested on mice, "said to NOVA Dr. Ilian Manoilov from BAS.



He added that the animals in question are ordered from special kennels. It is also necessary for the Ethics Commission to allow such experiment in Bulgaria.



"We should start the active work with the animals in April-May," Manoilov said.



According to the expert, the public statements of Russia and the United States for several ready-made vaccines are political and they do not concern scientists.



"We have information that the vaccines in question may work. What Russia is doing, however, is not so ethical. "Prototypes of vaccines that have already been created for other viruses are being tested in the United States," Naidenov said.



The scientist said that nowadays economics is very much related to science.



"The fact that many countries buy vaccines without even producing them shows that money is increasingly interfering in our scientific work. This is not right".