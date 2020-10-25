COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1043 Registered Cases, 130 Cured

Usual Saturday drop in the number of newly registered cases of COVID-19. Of 7,094 tests performed, 1,043 had a positive result, according to the Unified Information Portal. The number of active cases has increased to 18,246, of which 1976 are in hospital. 138 people are in serious condition and accommodated in intensive care units.

Nightclubs in Sofia are closing because of COVID-19

The highest number of registered cases is in Sofia - 393, over a third of the total number, followed by Plovdiv - 76 and Varna - 58.

7 people have died in the past 24 hours. 130 were cured.

On Sunday morning, traditionally, the number of tests performed - respectively positive for COVID-19 is smaller. However, there are tensions in the healthcare system - hospitals across the country are suffocating from a shortage of doctors and free beds. Such is the case in the capital's emergency "St. Anna".