Nightclubs Close for Two Weeks in Bulgaria's Capital Sofia

Anti-epidemic measures are intensifying in Sofia. Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced that the nightclubs will be closed for two weeks, and it is recommended that universities undergo permanent online training. The decision was made by the municipal crisis headquarters with the director of the Sofia Health Inspectorate, BNR reported.

"Even today we have an increase in the number of infected and, more importantly, an increase in the number of hospitalized and people in need of treatment in intensive care units. This poses a serious challenge to the health system of our city. We decided tomorrow to be The nightclubs in the city are closed, and at the same time we recommend to the employers to release for online work all the teams that have the opportunity to work from home.The universities, where there is an opportunity, also to go to online training.

Of course, we continue with the increased control over wearing masks and keeping distance in public transport, in commercial establishments, everywhere where people gather. We must do everything possible to reduce this pace, because Sofia has entered the red zone permanently. "