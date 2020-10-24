Bulgaria: Ban on Plan Operations, All Hospitals in Sofia Have to Treat COVID-19

Yesterday The Minister of Health issued an order imposing ban on planned operations in Sofia and five other cities and ordered 10% of the capacity of each hospital in the cities with the most patients to be allocated for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

A complete ban on planned operations and scheduled admission to hospitals in regions with a morbidity of more than 120 people per 100,000 population is imposed by a new order of the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov. This week in Bulgaria there are six regions with such morbidity - Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Sliven, Targovishte, Sofia and Shumen. The ban does not apply to transplantation, treatment and diagnosis of patients with cancer, assisted reproduction activities and births.

In addition, all hospitals in the respective regions will be required to disclose COVID structures with a minimum of 10% of the total number of beds available. In areas with an incidence between 60 and 119.9 people per 100,000 population, hospitals must set aside at least 5% of their beds for coronavirus treatment. The order takes effect on Sunday.

By order of the head of Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate total of 526 beds in Sofia to be designated for uncomplicated patients in the largest hospitals in Sofia and 97 beds for intensive care.

In addition, all possible medical establishments on the territory of Sofia - state, municipal and private are obliged to have a COVID-zone and not to return patients with COVID-19 symptoms. That includes many medical establishments which so far have not treated infectious diseases like gynecology clinics, oncology centers and the National Hematology Hospital.

In some of the hospitals, registration for volunteers has already started. In other it is still discussed how to carry out the order, given that ventilation is common, elevators are few, there are no two separate entrances to separate patients, nor there are doctors who can treat such diseases, for example - in the eye and obstetric clinics.