Bulgaria: The Medical Association Urges for the Closure of Nightclubs and Stadiums

The Bulgarian Medical Association insists measures against the spread of the coronavirus to be strengthened instead of stopping the planned activities of hospitals.

This is stated in the position of the organization sent to the media. They add that the medics are on the verge of mental and physical exhaustion against the background of the increasing number of cases of infection among them, and 21 medics in Bulgaria have already lost their lives.

The Union does not want the economy to stop and the state “to close”, the organization said, but called for nightclubs to be closed and for restrictions to be held on sporting events where safeguards could not be controlled and ensured.