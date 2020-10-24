COVID-19: Polish President Duda Tests Positive

Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential spokesperson Blazej Spychalski announced on Twitter on Saturday morning.

The president, 48, is feeling well, Spychalski wrote.

"We are in constant contact with medical services," the spokesperson wrote, without giving further details.

Poland reported a record-high number of coronavirus infections on Friday, at over 13,600 cases. New restrictions come into force across the country on Saturday aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus./DPA