COVID-19 in France: Restrictions to Remain Until December

 

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that coronavirus-related social restrictions will remain in force at least until this December.

"We will be accessing the effectiveness of the made decisions ... At least until the beginning of December, everything that was announced by the government will remain in place. These measures -- I can say this to your for sure -- will not be reduced and they may even be reinforced if we find them not effective enough," Macron said during a press conference. The President argued that it would not be possible to get rid of the coronavirus "by chance" or due to "herd immunity."

Macron also suggested, citing scientific data, that the coronavirus will remain something that the society will have to deal with "until summer in the best-case scenario."

France has been hit by a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, which has been regaining pace since July. The country has registered over 1 million coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic and has been among the worst-hit nations. On Thursday, the authorities introduced a curfew in 54 departments across France, affecting a total of 46 million people. (ANI/Sputnik)

 

 

