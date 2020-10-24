COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1589 New Cases, 1886 in Hospitals

1,589 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. This is 16.2 percent of the total number surveyed in the last 24 hours. 9831 PCR tests were performed, the National Information System announced.

In first place in terms of the number of newly infected is Sofia with 594 positive samples, followed by Plovdiv with 147 and Blagoevgrad with 109.

13 people have died in the last 24 hours. The hospital accommodates 1,886 people, 127 of whom are in intensive care units.

269 people were cured in the last 24 hours.