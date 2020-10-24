Bulgaria’s PM and Three Ministers Under Quarantine Due To Contact With Positive COVID-19 Deputy Minister

Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate on October 23 imposed quarantine on all close contact persons of Deputy Minister of Regional Development, Nikolai Nankov, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

They have been identified, informed and will be given prescriptions.

Among the contacts are Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova, Minister of Finance Kiril Ananiev, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Desislava Taneva, and Sevdelina Arnaudova from the GERB party headquarters.

Today, after a positive test for COVID-19, the Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works was imposed isolation at home.

In compliance with the order of the Minister of Health, all close contact persons of Deputy Minister Nankov are subject to quarantine.

Earlier, PM Borissov wrote on his Facebok profile that a PCR test done on him that morning had been negative.

He said that he was self-isolating, pending instructions from the regional health inspectorate, after he was informed that Deputy Regional Development Minister Nikolai Nankov had tested positive for coronavirus.

In line with safety requirements, he was tested before all international meetings and travel, he said.

"I was informed by Nankov at 16:00 on Friday that he had tested positive for Covid-19," Borissov added.

He said that he had last been in contact with Nankov five days ago./BNT