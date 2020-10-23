Bulgaria: Pernik Mayor Introduces Night Curfew over Bars and Restaurants

With an order of the mayor of Pernik Stanislav Vladimirov, the activity of disco clubs, night bars, and other similar nightclubs for indoor and outdoor entertainment in the municipality of Pernik is suspended, the municipal press center announced. There will be no organized mass events indoors and outdoors. The working hours of restaurants and cafes is reduced until 22.00.

The mayor will establish an organization in public transport on the territory of the entire municipality for observance of the anti-epidemic measures by providing disinfectants in the vehicles and not allowing passengers without protective face masks. It is also ordered to provide physical distance at markets, marketplaces and other similar places by introducing a distance of 1.5 m between stalls, tables, mobile pavilions, stands, etc. It is also mandatory to wear protective equipment at all markets places.

The order comes into force tomorrow for a period of 14 days.

Second Internal Department at "Rahila Angelova" hospital in Pernik will be transformed for patients with COVID-19, announced the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI). It has 30 beds. The capacity of the Infectious Diseases Department is full.

“In the previous days of this week, Pernik came out of the so-called green zone, which obliges us to take concrete actions”, commented the director of RHI Dr. Yuri Tornev. He has issued two orders for medical facilities in the region and the Center for Emergency Medical Care regarding the order and manner of hospitalization of patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and their contacts.

The RHI urges citizens to be responsible and to strictly adhere to anti-epidemic measures.