COVID-19: Poland Closes Bars and Restaurants

The measure will be valid for only two weeks with the possibility of extension

The Polish government has decided to introduce new restrictions to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Restaurants, bars and cafes will now be closed to visitors, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference today. They can offer food and drinks only for home, he added and specified that the measure will be in force for only two weeks with the possibility of extension, depending on the epidemiological situation, BGNES reported.

Other measures include a ban on gathering in groups of more than five people, unless it is for family members, the transition to distance learning for all students except primary school, the closure of sanatoriums, TASS reported.