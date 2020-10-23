COVID-19: Poland Closes Bars and Restaurants

World » EU | October 23, 2020, Friday // 16:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19: Poland Closes Bars and Restaurants pixabay.com

The measure will be valid for only two weeks with the possibility of extension
The Polish government has decided to introduce new restrictions to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Restaurants, bars and cafes will now be closed to visitors, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference today. They can offer food and drinks only for home, he added and specified that the measure will be in force for only two weeks with the possibility of extension, depending on the epidemiological situation, BGNES reported.

Other measures include a ban on gathering in groups of more than five people, unless it is for family members, the transition to distance learning for all students except primary school, the closure of sanatoriums, TASS reported.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Poland, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria