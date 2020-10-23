Cristiano Ronaldo Still Positive for Coronavirus: Skips the Challenge with Messi

Nothing to do for Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese champion is seriously in danger of missing the big match Juventus-Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still in a quarantine. The Juventus champion still seems to be positive of COVID-19, at least according to information from Correio de Manha, a well-known Portuguese newspaper and other Italians media.

CR7 had had the response of the positive test for Covid-19 during his stay in Portugal, in retreat with his own national team. A week after the first test, Ronaldo has not yet been declared clear of coronavirus.

So, this is a bad news for him and for Juve. In fact, Ronaldo will certainly miss the big match against Barcelona in the Champions League. In fact, according to UEFA protocol, a player, in order to be available for the match, must prove that he is negative for the virus at least one week before.

The duel of 28 October against his historical opponent Leo Messi therefore almost certainly will not happen. Tomorrow Ronaldo will make another test, to understand if he can be recovered at least for the next championship game in Serie A.