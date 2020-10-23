Cristiano Ronaldo Still Positive for Coronavirus: Skips the Challenge with Messi

Society | October 23, 2020, Friday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cristiano Ronaldo Still Positive for Coronavirus: Skips the Challenge with Messi

Nothing to do for Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese champion is seriously in danger of missing the big match Juventus-Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still in a quarantine. The Juventus champion still seems to be positive of COVID-19, at least according to information from Correio de Manha, a well-known Portuguese newspaper and other Italians media.

CR7 had had the response of the positive test for Covid-19 during his stay in Portugal, in retreat with his own national team. A week after the first test, Ronaldo has not yet been declared clear of coronavirus.

So, this is a bad news for him and for Juve. In fact, Ronaldo will certainly miss the big match against Barcelona in the Champions League. In fact, according to UEFA protocol, a player, in order to be available for the match, must prove that he is negative for the virus at least one week before.

The duel of 28 October against his historical opponent Leo Messi therefore almost certainly will not happen. Tomorrow Ronaldo will make another test, to understand if he can be recovered at least for the next championship game in Serie A.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ronaldo, Messi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria