COVID-19 in Bulgaria: It's Time to Limit Gatherings in Public Says Prof. Kunchev

The next restrictive measure, which we have to introduce in order to limit the spread of coronavirus, is to prevent the gathering of many people in one place, regardless of the occasion, the national state health inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev told Nova TV today. He explained that he was talking about family gatherings, closing of restaurants, bars and stadiums.

Kunchev added that he expresses a personal opinion and the people on whom the decision depends are to be convinced - the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health. However, the associate professor clarified that before proceeding to this step, many factors must be taken into account.

Yesterday, the Minister of Health, Assoc. Prof. Kostadin Angelov, issued an order decreasing in half the number of people allowed in nightclubs. A new meeting on the topic will be held on Tuesday, at which the situation will be analyzed.

The closure of cities is an extreme measure and without much effect, said Angel Kunchev in response to a question.

According to him, whether the measures taken so far will work depends on the behavior of each one of us. If they are not observed, it can reach 5-6000 newly infected per day, said Assoc. Prof. Kunchev. According to the latest data, currently ten carriers of the virus infect 12 people, and this indicator - the so-called number "R" factor is increasing and is now 1.2. The growth of those infected in a week is 75%, said the member of the National Operational Council.