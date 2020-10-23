New Order: Bulgaria's Nightclubs To Be Half Full
Visits to discos, piano bars, clubs and other nightclubs are allowed with a certain occupancy of the seats. In parallel, no more than one person per 2 sq. M. Of the net commercial area of the site is allowed. This is what the Minister of Health ordered yesterday. It enters into force today, October 23.
