Bulgaria Sets The Clock Back to Winter Time
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 23, 2020, Friday // 09:45| Views: | Comments: 0
On the night of the 24th against the 25th of October (Saturday against Sunday) Bulgaria returns to the astronomical - winter - time.
At 4:00 the hands of the clocks go back one hour, ie. it will be 3:00 again, which will give us 60 minutes more to sleep.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Cold but Sunny
- » 90 Dead, 34 Missing in Central Vietnam's Floods
- » Bulgarian Authorities Allowed Experimental Waste Incineration 10000 Times Above the Norms
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Wind and Heavy Rain
- » Earthquakes in Greece
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Code Orange for Heavy Rain in 6 Districts