Bulgaria Sets The Clock Back to Winter Time

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 23, 2020, Friday // 09:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sets The Clock Back to Winter Time

On the night of the 24th against the 25th of October (Saturday against Sunday) Bulgaria returns to the astronomical - winter - time.

At 4:00 the hands of the clocks go back one hour, ie. it will be 3:00 again, which will give us 60 minutes more to sleep.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: clock, winter time
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria