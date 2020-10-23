Protests in Bulgaria: Day 106

October 23, 2020, Friday
On day 106 of anti-government protests in Sofia (October 22), protesters gathered at the usual place - Independence Square in the area of the Triangle of Power . Their demands remain unchanged - the resignation of the government, the chief prosecutor, machine and electronic voting, reform of the judiciary.

At around 21:00, the protesters decided to go to the building of the Ministry of Finance and threw eggs. They said they would also "stop by" the building of the defense ministry. As on previous nights, the procession ended ended at the crossroads of Eagles’ Bridge.

Shortly 19:30 pm, university students joined the protest.

The young people first gathered in front of Sofia University at 18:00 p.m.

At 19:00 pm, before heading for the Council of Ministers, they blocked the traffic at the crossroads in front of the University./BNT

