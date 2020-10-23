COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1595 Newly Registered Cases, 16 Deaths

1,595 are the new ones infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria during the last 24 hours. 9,038 PCR tests were performed. The active cases of the infection are 16,033, 1,792 people are hospitalized, of which 112 patients are treated in intensive care units.

The record for newly infected is the capital Sofia with 549 cases, followed by Plovdiv - 140 and Blagoevgrad - 90.

The number of registered infected in the age group 30 - 39/5918 / exceeded that of the infected aged between 60 - 69 years / 5185 /. Most carriers of coronavirus are among people in the group 50 - 59 years / 6615 /.

16 people died and 235 were cured.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,786 medical staff have been infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria, according to the Unified Information Portal.