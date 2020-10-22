Bulgaria's Health Minister Angelov: We Are Entering a Serious Phase of the Epidemic

We are entering a serious phase of the COVID-19 epidemic. We need help and the solution is in the active participation of pre-hospital doctors and medical students.

This was said by the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov during the weekly briefing of the National Operational Council on COVID-19.

For the last 24 hours in the country there are 1472 new cases of coronavirus with 8738 PCR tests, which is 16.8% of the tested samples.

Prof. Kostadin Angelov reported that the most serious picture is among infected medical personnel.

"The biggest problem we face is related to the medics who are on the front line. We have a serious shortage in terms of their physical capacity," said the Minister of Health.

"We need help and the solution is in the active participation of doctors in pre-hospital care and in particular the specialists from the DCC (diagnostic-consultancy centers)," he said.

The minister announced that a solution will be sought, and the specialists who are involved in the fight against the virus will receive additional remuneration.

"We will hold a video conference with the rectors of medical universities and faculties to discuss the possibility for sixth-year students to help doctors and consider this as their internship," the health minister said.

Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev announced during the briefing that Bulgaria ranks 9th in mortality in the European Union and 4th in the Balkans.

He clarified that when we talk about the EU, we are talking about 31 countries plus the European Economic Area.

The shift from the green to the red zone of the coronavirus distribution map in Bulgaria continues. Only one region is left with a morbidity of 20 per 100,000 - Vidin. Most of the regions in Bulgaria passed into the orange (14 districts) and the red (6 districts - Targovishte, Gabrovo, Shumen, Sofia-city, Blagoevgrad, Sliven).

"As a short-term forecast, it can be said that this process will continue and most of the areas in the orange zone will fall into the red next week. Geographically, no patterns can be caught. Where there are more serious epidemic outbreaks, like in factories, social care homes, establishments, the incidence increases and after taking measures begins to decrease, "explained Dr. Kunchev.

"This indicator, although not very high compared to the ones in other European countries due to our very limited opportunities as staff, has a stronger detrimental effect on the activities of medical institutions. We are already short of people, and then there are those placed under quarantine, the situation is further aggravated ", stressed Dr. Kunchev.

He also gave an explanation of the masks and where they should be worn most often.

"These are markets, marketplaces, indoor markets, public transport stops, banks, squares and open spaces, shops, office buildings, conducting group activities in the open. In short, if we have to summarize - the key here is the distance. If you walk on the street alone, you should not wear a mask. Of course, if you walk in the park, you will not wear a mask. Of course, if you walk the dog or ride a bike, you will not wear a mask. The mask is put on, to protect ourselves if there is a person closer than 1.5 m. If this is observed, there is no need for a mask. If it is not observed, there should be one," explained Dr. Kunchev.