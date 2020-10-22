Bulgaria: Truck Fell Down from Asparuhov Bridge in Varna

A truck fell from Asparuhov Bridge in Varna - one of the longest bridges in the country. The truck fell through the guardrail onto the dry part of the surface under the bridge. The 45-year-old driver died on the spot.

The driver of the dump truck has lost control l in the highest part of the bridge, for unknown reasons. He turned right and passed through the steel-protective fence falling onto the island part below, the traffic police chief told Radio Varna.

The serious accident happened at about 2.15 pm today, in the lane in the direction of Burgas.

According to eyewitnesses of the accident, only one person was traveling in the truck.