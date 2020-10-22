Germany Introduces Measures For Another Three Districts of Bulgaria

Germany, is introducing measures to those arriving from 3 districts of Bulgaria, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The authorities in Berlin inform the Bulgarians that as part of the prevention against the coronavirus from Saturday, October 24, 2020, the country is introducing measures against those arriving from Sofia, Razgrad and Sliven.

As of today, the three districts have been added to the "List of Risk Areas" of the Robert Koch Institute, which already includes Blagoevgrad and Targovishte.

For all those who arrive in Germany and have been in a 'risk area' for the last 14 days, a mandatory coronavirus test requirement applies. It can also be made outside Germany, but within 48 hours before entering German territory. Only the presence of a negative test is grounds for exemption from 14-day home quarantine.

Quarantine does not apply to transit passengers through a "risk area".

The full list of risk areas you can see HERE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that each federal state in Germany applies the quarantine rule in accordance with the local peculiarities of the spread of the coronavirus. In this regard, citizens are encouraged to check in advance the current specific requirements for the province to which they are traveling.

In addition, by the end of the year, Germany will allow foreigners whose passports and identity cards have expired to leave the country when the issuing country has announced that it is extending its validity.

In the spring, Germany announced that it accepted the proposal to recognize as valid, expired after March 13, 2020 Bulgarian personal documents with which our compatriots can leave the country on their way home. This term expires on December 31, 2020, after which Bulgarian citizens with expired personal documents will not be able to cross the German state border.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that in early October, in connection with the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, Germany announced that it is extending the period for using expired personal documents of foreigners, including Bulgarian citizens, on the territory of the country until the end of 2020. The one-time extension is primarily aimed at preventing problems with the stay and residence of foreign nationals who are already in the territory of the Federal Republic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs adds that all three Bulgarian consulates in Germany - the embassy in Berlin, as well the consulates general in Frankfurt and Munich - accept documents for renewal of expired Bulgarian ID cards and passports.