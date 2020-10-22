COVID 19 in Germany: 11 000 Daily Cases - Highest on Record
Germany has again surpassed its record of daily coronavirus infections, with the country's Robert Koch institute for disease control reporting 11,287 new cases on Thursday, reports DPA.
The previous highest figure for cases recorded in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began was 7,830 on Saturday.
Germany is currently recording more daily coronavirus cases than at the start of the pandemic in March, although testing has been intensified significantly since then.
There were likely many more undetected cases earlier in the year before testing capacity was increased./DPA
