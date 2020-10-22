COVID 19 in Germany: 11 000 Daily Cases - Highest on Record

Society » HEALTH | October 22, 2020, Thursday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID 19 in Germany: 11 000 Daily Cases - Highest on Record pixabay.com

Germany has again surpassed its record of daily coronavirus infections, with the country's Robert Koch institute for disease control reporting 11,287 new cases on Thursday, reports DPA.

The previous highest figure for cases recorded in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began was 7,830 on Saturday.

Germany is currently recording more daily coronavirus cases than at the start of the pandemic in March, although testing has been intensified significantly since then.

There were likely many more undetected cases earlier in the year before testing capacity was increased./DPA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, Germany, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria