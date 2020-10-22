OUTDOOR MASKS: See Where and When To Wear Mask in Bulgaria

As of October 22, an anti-epidemic measure is introduced in Bulgaria for wearing a mask or other means covering the nose and mouth outdoors. It will be valid in case of crowding and impossibility to observe a physical distance of 1.5 m from the citizens.

Under these conditions, people should wear a mask or other means covering the nose and mouth (including a towel, scarf, helmet, etc.). The news was announced yesterday by the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov.

HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NEWLY ISSUED ORDER:

- All children over the age of 6 are required to wear a mask or other means covering the nose and mouth,

- It is not necessary to maintain a distance of 1.5 m between members of a household,

- Customers will be able to be served without a protective mask if mechanical partitions made of glass or other transparent material allowing disinfection are installed.

The order also contains several recommendations to employers. They include:

- Carrying out the work process in remote form if possible,

- Regular ventilation and disinfection,

- Physical distance between employers of 1.5 m,

- Provision of protective equipment.



EXCEPTIONS FROM THE ORDER ARE:

- Customers in restaurants and drinking establishments,

- Outdoor and indoor athletes,

- Participants in congress-conference events, etc. similar during their speeches,

- Presenters and guests on TV shows.

Public are the places that are accessible to the citizens and / or are intended for public use.

According to the same order, persons providing administrative and other services to citizens should use the means of information and communication technologies and, if possible, provide the relevant services in an electronic environment./Nova TV