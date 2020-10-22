COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New Anti-Record, 1472 Daily Cases, 29 Deaths, 16,8 Per Cent Positive Tests
Bulgaria has set new negative records for the last 24 hours in terms of COVID-19. According to the National Information Portal, the new cases are 1,472 out of 8,738 PCR tests, which is 16.8%. The active cases are 14,689. 1,732 people are hospitalized, 107 of them in intensive care units.
In the past 24 hours, 29 people have died, at most one day since the beginning of the pandemic.
The most positive tests are in Sofia - 483, followed by Plovdiv - 147 and Burgas with 59. Only in Vidin district no new cases have been registered.
184 people were cured.
