COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New Anti-Record, 1472 Daily Cases, 29 Deaths, 16,8 Per Cent Positive Tests

Business | October 22, 2020, Thursday // 09:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New Anti-Record, 1472 Daily Cases, 29 Deaths, 16,8 Per Cent Positive Tests

Bulgaria has set new negative records for the last 24 hours in terms of COVID-19. According to the National Information Portal, the new cases are 1,472 out of 8,738 PCR tests, which is 16.8%. The active cases are 14,689. 1,732 people are hospitalized, 107 of them in intensive care units.

In the past 24 hours, 29 people have died, at most one day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The most positive tests are in Sofia - 483, followed by Plovdiv - 147 and Burgas with 59. Only in Vidin district no new cases have been registered.

184 people were cured.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria