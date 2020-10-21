"The virus is fabricated, CIA friends told me."

This is what the actor Ron Moss said about the coronavirus in the show "Before noon" on BTV.

The star of the series "The Bold and the Beautiful" joined online directly from Italy.

"COVID-19 will last until November 3rd, when are the elections in the United States. Then it can take another form. But do you still believe everything you hear from the media around the world?!" Moss said.

"What you see and hear on the news is complete nonsense and is not true," he added. "The virus will end on November 3rd, because it is before the US presidential election. Why do you think COVID-19 will end then? Because everything that has happened so far with the virus is to prevent and avoide the elections, "said Moss.

For the last 4 months, actor and musician Ron Moss has been shooting the movie "Surprising Journey". It tells the story of a New York stockbroker who decides to buy a house in Puglia, Italy. He goes there to find a new life and discovers that the house he is buying does not exist, and then falls in love with the incredibly beautiful daughter of a businessman.

"It was about time for me to make a change," Moss said of his decision to break with "The Bold and the Beautiful", in which he became known for his role as Rich Forrester.