Glamorous Presentation of Maxim Behar’ Book on Leadership During COVID-19 in Sofia

Globally renown PR expert Maxim Behar reached best-selling book just a week after it came to the market

Businessmen, diplomats, celebrities and journalists were among the guests of the elegant gala premiere of the latest book of Maxim Behar – “The Morning After”, the first book known to be written about leadership during COVID-19. The event took place at Greenwich Book Center in Sofia, where “The Morning After” is the best-selling book for October 2020, according torecent reports. The premiere was also broadcastedlive on Facebook in front of an even larger audience of fans and readers.

"The Morning After” is the newest book by the PR expert and businessman Maxim Behar, focused on leadership, the economic and social challenges led by COVID-19, and how to overcome global crisis. In Bulgaria, the book is published by Faber Publishing House in Veliko Tarnovo, and the author personally took the first copy on September 25 from the publisher and owner Neyko Genchev.

“The Morning After” reports an increase in demand within a month, since the second edition is almost sold out. The book can now be purchased from all major bookstores in the country.

"The Morning After" is a special book - it reflects on urgent issuesfacingthe global society since March 1, 2020. The book is mainly focused on my 25-year experience - how I restructured my business, how my company M3 Communications Group, Inc. pvercame the global crisis, caused by COVID-19. The book also consists of varous examples related to business in Europe and the United States,and authoritative advices by experts in various fields.”, shared Maxim Behar during the premiere.

“The Morning After” is the fifth of Maxim Behar's books to be a great success in recent years. His latest book, The Global PR Revolution, reached No. 8 in the Top 100 of all-time PR books, ranked by BookAuthority.com.

What readers will find in "The Morning After"

The book "The Morning After" is a guide for modern leaders, in which Maxim Behar shares valuable tips for successful business. The book provides practical guidance on how to be more flexible and adapt more easily to the changing environment.

In the book readers can also find:

- 100 rules of the modern leader;

- Chronology of COVID-19;

- How did thepandemic affect the business;

- How to behave during video meetings;

- Atypical advice for atypical leaders.

What others say about the book





Authoritative opinions: