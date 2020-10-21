General Director of Bulgarian National Radio Resigns, Claims His Opinion Is Manipulated and Falsified

Society | October 21, 2020, Wednesday // 18:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: General Director of Bulgarian National Radio Resigns, Claims His Opinion Is Manipulated and Falsified BNR

The director general of Bulgarian National Radio, Andon Baltakov, submitted a letter to the Electronic Media Council this morning informing the chairman of the supervisory body, Betina Joteva, that he would like his contract to be terminated early, as of November 1. He announced this himself on the radio.

"I am extremely outraged by the lack of managerial will for a change in the Bulgarian legislation, which would guarantee independent and completely free from political interference public Bulgarian National Radio," Baltakov stressed.

My opinion as General Director of the Bulgarian National Radio is being manipulated and falsified, Andon Baltakov added.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria