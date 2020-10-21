General Director of Bulgarian National Radio Resigns, Claims His Opinion Is Manipulated and Falsified

The director general of Bulgarian National Radio, Andon Baltakov, submitted a letter to the Electronic Media Council this morning informing the chairman of the supervisory body, Betina Joteva, that he would like his contract to be terminated early, as of November 1. He announced this himself on the radio.

"I am extremely outraged by the lack of managerial will for a change in the Bulgarian legislation, which would guarantee independent and completely free from political interference public Bulgarian National Radio," Baltakov stressed.

My opinion as General Director of the Bulgarian National Radio is being manipulated and falsified, Andon Baltakov added.