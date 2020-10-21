Bulgaria's PM Borissov Insists Minister of Health to Be More Clearer About Wearing Masks Outdoor
"An order of the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov for obligatory wearing of masks outdoors will come into force tomorrow. I insist that every detail be described in it! It should be explained clearly and accurately to people that when a person walks alone on the street, rides a bicycle, walks in the park or is in open places where there is no crowding, it is not necessary to wear a mask. If they want, they could do it.", the Bulgarian Prime Minister wrote on his Facebook page.
He pointed out that strict adherence to the measures will help in protecting the health of citizens and doctors. The government has allocated nearly 2.5 million euros for the purchase of Remdesivir to provide treatment to patients with Covid-19 by the end of March 2021, the Prime Minister added./BNR
