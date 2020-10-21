Bulgaria's PM Borissov Insists Minister of Health to Be More Clearer About Wearing Masks Outdoor

Business | October 21, 2020, Wednesday // 14:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's PM Borissov Insists Minister of Health to Be More Clearer About Wearing Masks Outdoor

"An order of the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov for obligatory wearing of masks outdoors will come into force tomorrow. I insist that every detail be described in it! It should be explained clearly and accurately to people that when a person walks alone on the street, rides a bicycle, walks in the park or is in open places where there is no crowding, it is not necessary to wear a mask. If they want, they could do it.", the Bulgarian Prime Minister wrote on his Facebook page.

He pointed out that strict adherence to the measures will help in protecting the health of citizens and doctors. The government has allocated nearly 2.5 million euros for the purchase of Remdesivir to provide treatment to patients with Covid-19 by the end of March 2021, the Prime Minister added./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, mask, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria