Bulgaria's President Rument Radev PCR Test is Negative

The result of the PCR test of President Rumen Radev, made after the return of the Bulgarian delegation from the visit to Estonia, is negative. This was announced by the press centre of the presidency. This is the second negative coronavirus test of the Bulgarian head of state in two consecutive days and the third in a week.





Yesterday it was reported that Radev was in contact with a person infected with Covid-19 and had to be quarantined. The president denied the information and described it as an "active campaign of well-wishers". This information was also cited as a reason for cancelling Radev's official meetings in Estonia.

At today's government session, Prime Minister Boyko Boriskov said that he had ordered SANS and the State Intelligence Agency to make a check over the words of President Radev that a conspiratorial operation had been carried out against him, our reporter Tsvetelina Stoyanova informed./BNR