Bulgaria's President Rument Radev PCR Test is Negative

Business | October 21, 2020, Wednesday // 14:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President Rument Radev PCR Test is Negative

The result of the PCR test of President Rumen Radev, made after the return of the Bulgarian delegation from the visit to Estonia, is negative. This was announced by the press centre of the presidency. This is the second negative coronavirus test of the Bulgarian head of state in two consecutive days and the third in a week.

Yesterday it was reported that Radev was in contact with a person infected with Covid-19 and had to be quarantined. The president denied the information and described it as an "active campaign of well-wishers". This information was also cited as a reason for cancelling Radev's official meetings in Estonia.
 
At today's government session, Prime Minister Boyko Boriskov said that he had ordered SANS and the State Intelligence Agency to make a check over the words of President Radev that a conspiratorial operation had been carried out against him, our reporter Tsvetelina Stoyanova informed./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria