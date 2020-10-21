PR Leaders Hill Knowlton Strategies and M3 Communications Group Inc Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership

The anniversary was marked by an online discussion, attended by the global CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies AnnaMaria DeSalva

The leading PR companyМ3 Communications Group, Inc. celebrates 20 years of partnership with one of the largest PR corporations worldwide – Hill+Knowlton Strategies. М3 Communications Group, Inc.is theonly Bulgarian PR agencyto be a partner of the international leader in the communications business. Throughout the years, the companies have worked together on a number of international projects. Among the most impressive ones from the last year are the European Commission’s campaigns #YourEURight, whose goal is to increase the consumers’ awareness about their rights, and InvestEU, promoting successful projects, received European funding.

The anniversary of the partnership between M3 Communications Group, Inc. and Hill+Knowlton Strategies was celebrated with an online discussion in which representatives of both companies took part. The Global Chairman and CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies AnnaMaria DeSalvawas the special guest of the event. It was also attended by other high-level managers of the global PR leader, including thePresident for Europe Ingo Heijnen and the European VP Jason Frayne. The PR experts discussed the partnership between the two companies as well as their future joint projects. The latest trends in the PR business and the changes caused by COVID-19 were also in the focus of the discussion.

“Congratulations to М3 Communications Group, Inc., on being part of Hill+Knowlton Strategies’s family for 20 years now. They are an absolutely valuable partner of ours that has always helped us on a local level and has worked with us on a number of large-scale projects. We thank them for their professionalism and dedication. We should all be happy to be part of the PR business in these challenging but extremely interesting times when the role of communications is more important than ever. I am glad that together we drive key changes for the sector”, commented AnnaMaria DeSalva, Global Chairman and CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

“It is a great honour for our team to be a partner of a global company like Hill+Knowlton Strategies. For more than 20 years now, we have been exchanging experience and sharing our passion for communications. I am happy that we have the opportunity to work with professionals with whom we set new trends in the PR business. I cordially thank our friends and colleagues from all more than 80 Hill+Knowlton Strategies offices around the world with whom we have partnered or will partner in the future”, said Maxim Behar, founder and CEO ofM3 Communications Group, Inc.

The partnership between the Bulgarian PR company and Hill+Knowlton Strategies started in 2000, when the President of the PR corporation at that time sent Maxim Behar an email with a proposal for cooperation. The CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc.met the Executive Vice-presidentof the global PR corporation, Terence Billing, and shortly afterwards the Bulgarian company joined the Hill+Knowlton Strategies’s family.