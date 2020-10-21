Ukraine's Naftogaz Supports Expansion of US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline
Ukraine's Naftogaz has supported the US decision to expand sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 project, the company said.
The United States has broadened the scope of its sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to allow for targeting companies that provide services or funding for vessels working on the pipeline project, the State Department said in a notice on Tuesday. "Naftogaz supports the US decision to expand sanctions against Nord Stream 2.
The State Department today released new sanctions instructions that expand the list of actors supporting Russian pipe-laying vessels involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2," Naftogaz said.
Naftogaz said it intended to continue cooperating with international partners on the issue.(ANI/Sputnik)
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria's PM Borissov Insists Minister of Health to Be More Clearer About Wearing Masks Outdoor
- » Bulgaria's President Rument Radev PCR Test is Negative
- » PR Leaders Hill Knowlton Strategies and M3 Communications Group Inc Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership
- » Education Minister of Bulgaria: No Masks in the Classrooms, Schools Will Close If 20% of Students Are Sick
- » Bulgaria: Second University Goes To Remote Learning
- » Analysis: Energy Policy in Bulgaria – Too Much Of Everything