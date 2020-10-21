104 Days of Anti-Government Protests in Bulgaria

The 104th night of anti-government protests went smoothly. The main topic was the requirement of wearing masks outdoors in Bulgaria. Demonstrators set fire to protective equipment and chanted "No masks".

From the rostrum of the protest, the organizers of the "Poison Trio" announced that they are starting a series of meetings with non-parliamentary political forces in order to build mechanisms to protect the fairness of the upcoming vote.

Later, the protest march blocked the Eagle Bridge.