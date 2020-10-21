Education Minister of Bulgaria: No Masks in the Classrooms, Schools Will Close If 20% of Students Are Sick

Children do not have to wear protective masks during school hours. We keep the model so that an active learning process can take place. The positive thing about this model is that they do not have to wear masks in the classroom, and the negative is that if there is one infected, the whole class is quarantined. This was said in "This Morning" on bTV by the Minister of Education Krassimir Valchev.

To date, there are 8.5 per 1,000 students and teachers who have been quarantined, he added.

"The situation is dynamic and unpredictable, but our firm intention is to have maximum face-to-face training. We monitor the number of infected in each area. There are areas where the situation is worrying, "the minister said.

If 20% of students with symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu are present, the entire school will close, he added.

Seasonal flu and coronavirus will complicate the situation and that is why this rule was chosen, the minister explained.

The minister recommended that teachers wear safety helmets in classrooms and wear masks outside.

"During the training in an electronic environment, BGN 30 will be provided to teachers. There were no educators who did not teach during the closing of schools in the spring, "he added.

"The time is not far off when there will be one computer in each classroom. The funds for the purchase of 80,000 such devices have been approved by the EU, but the procedures are a bit slower, "Valchev said.

We are not considering extending the Christmas holidays, he added.