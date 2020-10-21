COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Rise of Daily Cases to 1336

During the past 24 hours, 1,336 new people were registered in Bulgaria, infected with coronavirus during 11,505 PCR tests. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. Currently, the active cases in the country are 13,430.

In the last 24 hours, 261 infected people have been cured and 11 people have died, bringing the total number of victims of the virus in Bulgaria to 1,019.

Official: Outdoor masks are becoming mandatory

Most newly infected are registered in Sofia - 523, Plovdiv - 135 and Burgas - 78.

Currently, 1,633 patients are being treated in hospitals, of which 93 are in intensive care units.