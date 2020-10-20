Bulgaria:University of UNSS Goes 100% Virtual

One of the Biggest Universities in the country,UNSS - University of National and World Economy (UNWE) goes entirely into online studies. 

Students at the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) will study entirely online between October 21-27. The order for this is of the rector Prof. Dr. Dimitar Dimitrov, and the reason is the complicated epidemic situation in Bulgaria due to the coranavirus pandemia.

UNWE opened the school year in mid-September with a mixed system of education - online and in person.

The Medical University of Pleven switched entirely to online lectures earlier this week after 17 students were tested positive with coronavirus.

