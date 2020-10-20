Bulgaria: Second University Goes To Remote Learning

One of the biggest universities in the country, University of National and World Economy (UNWE) goes entirely into online study.

Students at the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) will study entirely online between October 21-27. The order for this is of the rector Prof. Dr. Dimitar Dimitrov, and the reason are the complicated epidemic situation in Bulgaria due to the coronavirus pandemia.

UNWE opened the school year in mid-September with a mixed system of education - online and in person.

The Medical University of Pleven switched entirely to online lectures earlier this week after 17 students were tested positive with coronavirus.