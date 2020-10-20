COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Masks Made Mandatory Outdoors From Thursday

Bulgaria: Masks become mandatory outdoors on Thursday. This was announced by the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov at a briefing after a meeting with the expert councils. The measure will be in force until the end of November. Also from tomorrow, the quarantine for asymptomatic patients with a positive sample is 10 days.

Many doctors and nurses have come forward to wear masks outdoors, and the reason for this is the high growth of new infections.

"Wearing masks can reduce the incidence of infection by up to 30% - this is a report made in Canada by a Bulgarian," said pulmonologist Dr. Alexander Simidchiev.

However, experts reminded that masks should be worn only if they are clean:

"After about 2 to 4 hours it begins to become a breeding ground for infections rather than protection. And most likely we will come to Escherichia coli and other bacteria that are not characteristic of the respiratory system, "said allergist Tihomir Mustakov.

"We expect a reduction in morbidity if the measures are strictly observed. The new order will come into force on Thursday," said Prof. Angelov.

"Our goal is to reduce the number of infected Bulgarians, so that fewer people can be admitted to hospitals and fewer to die," the minister added.

