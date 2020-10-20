Survey: Decline in Support for GERB in Bulgaria

Politics » ELECTIONS | October 20, 2020, Tuesday // 15:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Survey: Decline in Support for GERB in Bulgaria pixabay.com


After two consecutive months of declining public support for the main ruling party and growth in the extra-parliamentary opposition, stabilization of September levels was registered in October, according to a study by Trend.

GERB and BSP remain in practical parity. It was conducted by the face-to-face method commissioned by the "24 Chasa" newspaper between October 3 and 10 among 1008 respondents. The data show five safe parties in the next parliament - GERB (24.1%), BSP (23.6%), Slavi Trifonov's party (15.9%), MRF (10.2%) and "Democratic Bulgaria" (8.8%). Chances around Maya Manolova (3.9%) and "United Patriot" and (IMRO and NFSB) also have chances with 3.8%.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria