Survey: Decline in Support for GERB in Bulgaria



After two consecutive months of declining public support for the main ruling party and growth in the extra-parliamentary opposition, stabilization of September levels was registered in October, according to a study by Trend.



GERB and BSP remain in practical parity. It was conducted by the face-to-face method commissioned by the "24 Chasa" newspaper between October 3 and 10 among 1008 respondents. The data show five safe parties in the next parliament - GERB (24.1%), BSP (23.6%), Slavi Trifonov's party (15.9%), MRF (10.2%) and "Democratic Bulgaria" (8.8%). Chances around Maya Manolova (3.9%) and "United Patriot" and (IMRO and NFSB) also have chances with 3.8%.