First Bulgarian University Under Quarantine: 19 Infected Students at the Medical University in Pleven

As of yesterday, the Medical University of Pleven is transitioning to e-learning for a period of two weeks. So far, 19 students have positive PCR tests. The tests of the contact people continue.

Only the training of interns in their sixth year of "Medicine" will be conducted with live presence. For teachers and staff, the work process will also continue in person. Students' access to university buildings is restricted. The use of the medical library and the sports hall are suspended, the university also announced.



Currently, nearly 1,400 Bulgarian and foreign students study at the Medical University.



"This type of training without physical presence is incomplete. We all appreciate that. But we must also be realistic people. For us, the most important thing is that our students and teachers are healthy ", said Prof. Dr. Slavcho Tomov, Rector of MU – Pleven





